£1.6m funding to help Fifers facing financial hardship this winter

Fife Council has been allocated £1.68m to target those people who may be struggling over the cold winter months.

Local authorities have been given the freedom to use their allocation flexibly, and Fife is looking at a number of ways in which the funding can be divvied up.

That will include emergency financial assistance to food, fuel and other essentials, proactive financial assistance to people impacted by the cut to Universal Credit or who may not be eligible for mainstream support, and other activities and services to support wellbeing.

Shona Robison

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison explained: “We know that many families are struggling financially due to the increased costs they are facing right now.

“This package of measures aims to ease some of that strain by providing direct support to people.

“The Scottish Government has invested £2.5b to support low income households in 2020-21, with around £1b focused on supporting children as a cornerstone of our national mission to tackle child poverty and homelessness.

“That includes doubling the Scottish Child Payment to £20 per child per week.

“We are passing on every penny of the £41 million we received in UK Government consequentials.

“However, this in no way makes up for the recent £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit, which has taken an estimated £460m from the pockets of the people in Scotland who need it most.”

Anyone having problems with their finances and who needs help can contact 0300 555 0265 or apply online for grants via fife.gov.uk.

