£1.6m upgrade to Fife crematoriums for larger coffins and more services

Once the works at Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline are complete, cremators will be able to operate at the same time, increasing the number of services that can be held.

It also means that bigger caskets can be accepted.

Work has already been underway at Kirkcaldy Crematorium to upgrade its kilns. Once this is complete, renewal will begin at Dunfermline, closing the facility for around three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunfermline Crematorium

Liz Murphy, Fife Council's bereavement services manager, said: "Dunfermline Crem has two cremators, both are over 25 years old and both need to be replaced.

"To allow us to do this work we have to shut the crematorium down completely for cremation services.

“The work at Kirkcaldy is almost finished so we’re planning on starting work at Dunfermline, providing everything goes to plan, the week starting Monday 7 June. We expect it’ll take around 12 weeks to complete."

Fife Council has proposed a number of contingencies to ensure services that were to take place in Dunfermline do so in Kirkcaldy smoothly.

The Garden of Remembrance will remain open where possible, but most staff will be located in the Lang Toun during the maintenance.

Ms Murphy added: “While Dunfermline Crematorium is closed, the Garden of Remembrance and office will be open as normal.

"We will also continue to offer appointment to families wishing to scatter their loved one’s ashes in the Garden. However, this may be restricted to certain days each week, but we will do our best to accommodate families.

“Crematorium staff normally based at Dunfermline will be temporarily based at Kirkcaldy Crematorium during the work unless they’re needed to carry out scattering duties at Dunfermline Crematorium.

“As required, where a cremation that would normally take place at Dunfermline is scheduled for Kirkcaldy Crematorium, arrangements are in place for transporting the ashes back to Dunfermline Crematorium Garden for scattering.

“We have also been in touch with local funeral directors to make them aware of the revised arrangements for the duration of the work.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.