£180,000 to upgrade sports changing facilities and public loos in Levenmouth
Changing facilities at Greig Park in Windygates and Herd Park in Methilhill, plus toilets at Bishop’s Court in Kennoway, will all see upgrades and improvements in the near future.
Levenmouth Area Committee councillors gave the green light for £188,000 worth of funding for the “much needed” community improvements on Wednesday morning.
They unanimously agreed to invest £10,524 from the local Community Recovery Fund budget to upgrade and improve changing facilities at the Greig Institute. The facilities are used by both the Eastvale and Greig Park Rangers. However, council officers said that the current changing rooms are “not the most welcoming environment”.
Additionally, the facilities have been under more pressure after a recent act of vandalism destroyed half of the changing space at Eastvale.
The improvements will include the installation of a new bench within the changing rooms, new hardwood panelling, toilet improvements, full decoration, lighting upgrade, and more.
The Herd Park Pavillion Renewal Project in Methilhill was also handed £100,000 from a combination of area capital and Community Recovery Funds to replace the current changing facilities.
“This project would achieve the full replacement of the current changing facilities, with a significant improvement in quality and sustainability in terms of running costs,” a committee report said.
In Kennoway, the Bishop's Court Public Realm improvement project was also awarded £77,500 towards the demolition of the old public toilets, the removal of existing brick planters, replacement of railings, and the installation of a ramp from the bus stop to the shopping area.
