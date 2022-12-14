It aims to boost jobs, regenerate High Streets, and develop public services.

The council can invest the £1.9m by March. This includes over £700,000 for Multiply - a national adult numeracy programme. Itl will now develop a Memorandum of Understanding to agree funding delivery within the timescale.

Cllr Altany Craik, cabinet spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said “We welcome this much-needed funding to replace EU funding. We will invest in a range of projects from supporting adults who need to develop basic numeracy skills, helping young people into good jobs, and regenerating our High Streets.

Fife Council HQ

“This investment will help local residents to fulfil their potential, while reducing regional inequalities.

“We aim to use this investment to deliver improvements to people’s life chances and opportunities in Fife and to ensure that everyone from our area is able to reach their full potential. This latest funding is a step in the right direction.”

A golden thread through the Fife UKSPF Investment Plan is inclusive growth and jobs in the local economy that should benefit everyone and shouldn’t pass people and places by. This is reflected strongly in the theme of fairness in The Plan4Fife.