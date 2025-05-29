£1m funding boost to breathe new life into historic Fife building

The cash from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) is a major milestone in the bid to breathe new life into Cowdenbeath’s historic Town House.

A £1million grant has been secured to support ambitious redevelopment plans at a historic Fife building.

The historic C-listed building has sat empty since Fife Council moved out in 2016 when the building was declared surplus to requirements. The Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) was in line to purchase the Town House from the local authority with plans to turn it into a community shop and kitchen, but that bid fell through in 2023.

Cowdenbeath Town House (Pic: Fife Council)

Now, working with BRAG Enterprises, the council is looking to transform it into a sustainable and vibrant community and enterprise hub.

Its vision is to repurpose the building into a training and co-working enterprise space, alongside a welcoming social hub for the community. The project also seeks to celebrate Cowdenbeath’s rich heritage, showcasing local artefacts and telling the story of its mining past and community activism.

Councillor Linda Erskine, spokesperson for communities said: "This is fantastic news for the town and a big step forward in helping us realise the community’s vision for Cowdenbeath Town House. The building is steeped in local history and this project will ensure it continues to play a central role in the life of the town – now and for generations to come."

BRAG Enterprises will lead on delivering the project. Spokesperson Brian Robertson-Fer said: “The building is part of the built and intangible heritage of Cowdenbeath and it has overseen the people who have lived and worked in the town for many years now.

“To local people it’s also been a rallying point for where people could make their views known and it’s a look back to the time when Cowdenbeath was once described as like the Chicago of Scotland.

"We will aim to deliver a range of new services from this new space along with providing affordable and accessible enterprise space and community spaces alike. We also want it to showcase local heritage and history to influence the next generation. It will be a place for the people that celebrates Cowdenbeath and its people, creating new opportunities for all."