Kirkcaldy’s area committee welcomed the list of projects programmed for the next financial year - some of which have been in the pipeline for some time - with most of the cast - around £590,000 - to be spent on resurfacing.

Dysart is set to benefit from a significant proportion of the available carriageways budget, with work to be done fixing the A955 Normand Road from the Windmill Road to Boreland Road junction and a section of the B928 Windmill Road from Loughborough Road to The Fairway.

Normand Road in Dysart is on the list for improvements.

Work is also expected to be carried out along Nicol Street, Abbotshall Road and on a section of Dunnikier Road from Victoria Road to Balsusney Road.

Combined footway and lighting schemes are to be progressed in the Redcraigs and Chapelhill areas, while Councillor Judy Hamilton was also quick to welcome a similar initiative in Bennochy Road - affecting the north footway from Broom Road to the zebra crossing.

She also hailed £15,000 being spent on a pedestrian island and kerb alignment at the junction of Bennochy Road and Massereene Road.

“That junction is notorious and people find it a really hard junction to negotiate,” she added, pointing out her desire to see the area looked at for several years.

Cash will similarly be spent on footpaths along Nairn Street/Victoria Road, Greenloanings and Strathkinnes Road.

But while that was welcomed, council co-leader and Kirkcaldy councillor David Ross urged officials to address path problems in the north of the town as “a matter of urgency”.

“The footpaths at Maree Place and Torridon Place are dangerous, quite frankly,” he stressed.

“There’s loose slabs and big gaps in between them in Maree Place especially and it’s certainly an area we need to look at as soon as possible.”

Money is also likely to be spent on some other important transport-related schemes, such as repairs to the flood-damaged Shawsmill Bridge in Burntisland, a bridge joint replacement at The Postings underpass in Kirkcaldy, and an inspection of the Victoria Road viaduct in Kirkcaldy.

