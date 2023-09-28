Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenrothes area committee will be asked next week to rubber-stamp the work on the route to Caskieberran Primary School used by pupils and parents.

A report to councillors said the path was in a critical state with tarmac failures, and problems with drainage. The request to carry out repairs came after a member of the public was injured on the path.

