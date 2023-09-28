News you can trust since 1871
£20,000 bid to repair crumbling footpath at Fife school after pedestrian injured

A crumbling path to busy Fife primary school could be repaired at a cost of almost £20,000 if councillors sign off the spend.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:37 BST
Glenrothes area committee will be asked next week to rubber-stamp the work on the route to Caskieberran Primary School used by pupils and parents.

A report to councillors said the path was in a critical state with tarmac failures, and problems with drainage. The request to carry out repairs came after a member of the public was injured on the path.

A report to the committee said: “The pathway is in a continual state of decline with limited its current poor condition.”If councillors agree to the work, the local authority’s transportation department would then take on responsibility for maintaining it. The committee meets on Wednesday.

