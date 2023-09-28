£20,000 bid to repair crumbling footpath at Fife school after pedestrian injured
Glenrothes area committee will be asked next week to rubber-stamp the work on the route to Caskieberran Primary School used by pupils and parents.
A report to councillors said the path was in a critical state with tarmac failures, and problems with drainage. The request to carry out repairs came after a member of the public was injured on the path.
A report to the committee said: “The pathway is in a continual state of decline with limited its current poor condition.”If councillors agree to the work, the local authority’s transportation department would then take on responsibility for maintaining it. The committee meets on Wednesday.