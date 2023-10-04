Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A member of the public was injured on it approximately 18 months ago, which is when its condition was raised as a major concern.

On Wednesday, Glenrothes Area Committee rubber stamped nearly £20,000 in spending to help replace the dangerous primary school pathway.

“If we don’t invest in remedial works there will be a continual risk of injury to members of the public due to the poor condition of the path and ongoing drainage issues,” councillors were told.

Councillors will make a decision on the repairs next week (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The pathway is considered a “major route” to Caskieberran Primary School and it is currently in a “critical state” according to committee papers.

“The catalyst for this proposal was the injury to a member of the public and subsequent enquiries by the local Member of the Scottish Parliament,” the report said.

“The condition of the pathway has been compromised over time and has now reached a critical state, with failing tarmac surface and associated drainage issues.”

Councillors were told that the path is in a “continual state of decline” with limited maintenance undertaken.

“There is a continual risk of injury to members of the public due to the current poor condition of the pathway and accompanying legacy drainage issues,” the report said.

The area committee is only committing to pay a fraction of the replacement costs. It agreed to pay 39% of the total bill.

Transportation and grounds maintenance will contribute a combined £30,000 to cover the full cost of £49,200. The investment will secure a sustainable long-term maintenance programme and it will also resolve the existing drainage issues near the pathway.

Councillor Ross Vettraino (Glenrothes Central and Thornton, SNP) demanded to know which department is currently responsible for the path: "It would seem that no one is in control of the path at the moment."

Councillor John Beare (Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch,SNP) added: “The path appears to be the responsibility of the council even if it’s not entirely clear about where precisely in the council it is held.”