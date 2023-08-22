£25,000 plan to replace Kirkcaldy High Street’s out of date litter bins

Councillors will be asked to contribute half the cost when Kirkcaldy area committee meets next week. The bins on the High Street are 15 years old and no longer fit for purpose.

With regular complaints from the public and business owners around the amount of litter and cigarette butts discarded, the street cleansing service has introduced new systems to monitor and allocate daily cleaning tasks.

But many bins are beyond repair due to wear and tear as well as vandalism. The department hopes to salvage third of them, and use the money to remove the rest and out new ones in place. The new bins will have ashtray lids and will be seagull proof, and there will also be discussions with Safer Communities regarding a ‘Cut the Clutter’ anti-litter campaign. Councillors meet on Tuesday to discuss the proposal.