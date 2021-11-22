£25,000 study to create a sense of place around new Leven rail link

Fife Council has asked consultants Stantec to produce the so-called Leven Placemaking Study in order to develop options for a “transformational gateway arrival experience” for those alighting the train when railway links return to Levenmouth in late 2023.

A range of services and facilities will be assessed as part of the process, with Stantec expected to explore different options as to how these can be provided and their viability.

A final report detailing what might be possible together with cost estimates will then be developed for consideration by local councillors.

A mock-up of possible signage for the new the new Leven station

Councillor Ken Caldwell, convener of the Levenmouth area committee, welcomed the development of the study - particularly in the context of plans for an active travel network feeding into proposed stations in Leven and Cameron Bridge, and also plans to replace the Leven Railway Bridge.

“The bright future we envision for Levenmouth is starting to take shape,” he said.

“These projects have a common theme of connecting the whole area and bringing with these connections, real opportunities for individuals and communities.

“Without doubt, it’s exciting times for Levenmouth.”

The study will focus on creating a quality public realm around the station and towards the town centre and Promenade.

However, other issues such as Network Rail requirements, such as security, signage and ticking infrastructure; active travel links; the potential for public art; and how best to mitigate climate change and flood risks will also form part of the document.

