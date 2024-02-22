£250,000 for urgent repairs to save iconic Dutch Village at Craigtoun Park
The island has been a focal point of Craigtoun Park for 75 years, but is now in a dilapidated state. Its once ornate buildings which sit on a lake are in need of major work.
The funding formed part of the Budget proposals out forward by the minority Labour administration at Fife House, and rubber-stamped at today’s meeting.
Ownership of the park passed to a trust in 2012, and Friends of Craigtoun Park has aspirations to restore and re-open the village which remained under the auspices of the local authority.
The funding will allow urgent repairs to go ahead to stabilise the site, and give the trust more time to source further financial backing.
St Andrews councillor Ann Verner, welcomed the news, adding: “The Friends of Craigtoun have done a tremendous job in bringing the Park back to life since 2012 and the Dutch Village is the next project on their list, so this money will make a good start to the renovations.
“I'm sure many people like me , will have fond memories of visiting the Park itself, but the prospect of a visit to an upgraded Dutch Village will be the icing on the cake.”
The lake was a huge draw for generations of visitors who made use of its pedalos and rowing boats. The white-walled island village with its distinctive conical tiled roofs and a continental-style architecture is still a focal point, with a significant amount of work has gone into saving the landmark,
Councillor James Glenn, leader of the Lib Dems, welcomed the investment.
He said: “Craigtoun Park has beena priority for local councillors and I am pleased to see extra funding boost for this important work.”
St Andrews and Strathkinness councillor Al Clark also welcomed the funding.
The Lib Dem councillor said: “This building has been in disrepair and sat unused for over 20 years. It is great that this budget has committed to a quarter of a million pounds and along with the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will allow the first phase of work to regenerate it, providing accessibility for all, with an extended cafe and amphitheatre.“Special thanks should go particularly to the Friends of Craigtoun group for all the exceptional work they have done in pulling this together, along with Willie Rennie MSP. I am really pleased the administration have supported this. It will make a great impact for St Andrews and Fife residents.”