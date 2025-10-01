£250,000 funding boost to revamp part of Fife town which has had  little investment since the 1960s

A plan to revamp part of Kennoway has secured major funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public realm improvement project at Bishops Court has got £250,000 from the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme (LRP) which was set up to maximise the economic and social opportunities presented by the reopened Levenmouth Rail Link. A a £10 million fund made available by Fife Council and the Scottish Government - and managed by Fife Council - to support local initiatives.

Fourteen initiatives have so far been awarded large grant support, and a plan to develop Bishops Court became the 15th after Levenmouth area committee councillors approved the use of £250,000 towards the total cost of the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main aim is to revitalise the Bishops Court area and enhance accessibility and usability for residents, visitors, and local businesses.

How the revamped Bishops Court in Kennoway could look (Pic: Fife Council)

Among the improvements planned include the removal of the old walls and railings along the shopping level and replacing them with railings; the creation of a ramp from the bus stop to make access easier for all; the upgrade of surfaces along the parade of shops and businesses; and the addition of new seating and planters to make the space feel more welcoming.

Councillor Colin Davidson, committee convener, welcomed the decision to support the Kennoway scheme.

“The current state of the public realm at Bishops Court is poor and the space has had very little investment since it was first built in the 1960s,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to support this project, which will support several key priorities within the current local plan around improving the built environment, supporting sustainable transport options, community safety, supporting local businesses and protecting jobs.”

The whole project is expected to cost an estimated £330,000, with funding already sourced from the Levenmouth Area Committee Capital Budget for the proposals.

Members of the public have had the chance to have their say on the plans over the summer, and significant infill work at the former underground toilets on site has also been carried out so the improvement plans can progress.

More details on the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme and the grant awards to date can be found via: levenmouthreconnected.fife.scot.