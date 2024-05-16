Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Levenmouth councillors have promised money to River Leven green skills programme

Fife Council’s Levenmouth Area Committee unanimously agreed to support a £30,000 annual funding request on Wednesday - describing it as “too good to pass up.”

The money will be matched, and exceeded by, the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support a four-year green skills programme, which will ultimately benefit the River Leven region.

“We’re really trying to get a line in the sand so we can go back to the National Lottery and say that there is an in principle agreement that would support this programme year on year as long as we’re drawing down that £90,000 National Lottery contribution as well,” council officers explained in a report to the committee.

Levenmouth councillors unanimously agreed to support a funding request - describing as “too good to pass up.” (Pic: Fife Council)

The four-year programme will see green skills trainees hone their skills while working to maintain paths, look at drainage issues, repair fences, remove invasive species, and “anything else they can turn their hand to” in the River Leven region. It’s anticipated that the programme will provide approximately 2,880 hours of labour each year.

“I fully support this investment,” Councillor Tom Adams (Labour for Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages) said. “I think it’s far too good an opportunity for us to spend £30,000 and draw in £90,000. It’s a no-brainer to take this money and hopefully it’s the success that everyone here says it’s going to be.”