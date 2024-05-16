£30,000 funding to help fit carpets in vulnerable homes in Fife
Levenmouth Area Committee councillors agreed on Wednesday to invest money to provide up to 30 houses with carpeting. It gave £30,000 to Cosy Kingdom to help keep the region’s most vulnerable communities warm this coming winter. It will first and foremost allow the organisation to supply and fit carpets and underlay.
“Alongside the energy advice [service] that Cosy Kingdom has with Fife Council, and the handy service, which we’ve seen great benefits from over the years, we want to add the issue of thermal capacity advantages that carpeting gives houses,” council officers explained.
“Members will be well aware that when they are sometimes visiting constituents who are new into housing, one of the big costs for them and one of the real difficulties is actually carpeting houses.”
The money will largely be used to carpet up to 30 houses in the area, and support will focus on Buckhaven, Methil and Methilhill where the need is greatest.
A committee report explained the carpeting and underlay is one way of keeping residents warmer during the winter. It added: “Additionally, the quality of life and amenity for residents is improved significantly.”
“You certainly helped one of my constituents with carpets, and it transformed his house in terms of energy efficiency, so I think this is a good initiative,” added Councillor Colin Davidson (Labour for Leven, Kennoway and Largo).
The money will come from Levenmouth’s Local Community Planning Budget/Anti-Poverty fund. On average, councillors were told that Fife has seen a return of £2 of client benefit for every £1 invested in grant money.
Cosy Kingdom anticipates using approximately £19,000 of the area committee’s grant to supply and fit carpets. The organisation will use approximately £9,000 for the handy services. The rest will go towards outreach and administration costs. Although there will be a focus on certain areas, support is being offered to anyone in Levenmouth if required.
Cosy Kingdom is a free and impartial energy and debt advice service available to all tenants and homeowners across Fife. Find out more at https://www.cosykingdom.org.uk/
