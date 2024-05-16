Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Levenmouth was the first area in Fife to provide private tenants and owners with fuel poverty assistance, and now the area is taking it a step further.

Levenmouth Area Committee councillors agreed on Wednesday to invest money to provide up to 30 houses with carpeting. It gave £30,000 to Cosy Kingdom to help keep the region’s most vulnerable communities warm this coming winter. It will first and foremost allow the organisation to supply and fit carpets and underlay.

“Alongside the energy advice [service] that Cosy Kingdom has with Fife Council, and the handy service, which we’ve seen great benefits from over the years, we want to add the issue of thermal capacity advantages that carpeting gives houses,” council officers explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Members will be well aware that when they are sometimes visiting constituents who are new into housing, one of the big costs for them and one of the real difficulties is actually carpeting houses.”

The carpets will be fitted in homes that are vulnerable and battling poverty (Pic: Pixabay)

The money will largely be used to carpet up to 30 houses in the area, and support will focus on Buckhaven, Methil and Methilhill where the need is greatest.

A committee report explained the carpeting and underlay is one way of keeping residents warmer during the winter. It added: “Additionally, the quality of life and amenity for residents is improved significantly.”

“You certainly helped one of my constituents with carpets, and it transformed his house in terms of energy efficiency, so I think this is a good initiative,” added Councillor Colin Davidson (Labour for Leven, Kennoway and Largo).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will come from Levenmouth’s Local Community Planning Budget/Anti-Poverty fund. On average, councillors were told that Fife has seen a return of £2 of client benefit for every £1 invested in grant money.

Cosy Kingdom anticipates using approximately £19,000 of the area committee’s grant to supply and fit carpets. The organisation will use approximately £9,000 for the handy services. The rest will go towards outreach and administration costs. Although there will be a focus on certain areas, support is being offered to anyone in Levenmouth if required.