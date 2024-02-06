£300,000 funding signed off for key community projects in Glenrothes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glenrothes Area Committee members recommended funds from the Fife Community Recovery Fund should be allocated to four projects.
A total of £130,000 will go to the town’s three high schools, where young people will be able to directly influence how money is spent in their local communities, using a participatory budgeting approach. There is £114,000 for a capacity building worker, to lead on local community development and participation; £36,971.36 to create a one stop community hub at Collydean Community Centre, and £18,058.80 to repair the car park at Milton of Balgonie Village Hall
Councillor Craig Walker, committee chairman, said: “These projects will all help our response to the cost of living crisis, whether directly or indirectly, and they will benefit individuals, families and communities across the Glenrothes Area. The learning gained from these projects will be used to influence and direct future service delivery across the area.
“I’m particularly keen to see how the money for the participatory budgeting in the high schools is used and look forward to an update next year. Our young people are our future leaders. I can’t wait to see how they have engaged with this process, and hear about any learning we can take from this kind of approach with young people. “