Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glenrothes Area Committee members recommended funds from the Fife Community Recovery Fund should be allocated to four projects.

A total of £130,000 will go to the town’s three high schools, where young people will be able to directly influence how money is spent in their local communities, using a participatory budgeting approach. There is £114,000 for a capacity building worker, to lead on local community development and participation; £36,971.36 to create a one stop community hub at Collydean Community Centre, and £18,058.80 to repair the car park at Milton of Balgonie Village Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Craig Walker, committee chairman, said: “These projects will all help our response to the cost of living crisis, whether directly or indirectly, and they will benefit individuals, families and communities across the Glenrothes Area. The learning gained from these projects will be used to influence and direct future service delivery across the area.

Auchmuty High school is one school which will benefit from the funding (Pic: Fife Free Press)