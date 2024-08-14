Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Council has rejected a £35million holiday home development from Eden Muir Ltd.

Plans to build up to 75 holiday lodges, a reception building, car parking, maintenance facilities, a play area and a crazy golf course at Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park were turned down today as Fife Council north and east Fife planning councillors went against planning officer recommendations and rejected the development bid.

“I have some significant reservations about this application,” Councillor Donald Lothian (Lib-Dem for Howe of Fife and Tay Coast) said.

“My primary concern is the scale of this proposal. It is very, very large. If it were for a dozen or so [holiday lodges] I think it would be viewed differently, but it’s very big indeed. I think that grates with the area.”

The development failed to win the support of councillors (Pics: Submitted)

Eden Muir Ltd, which has successfully operated Eden Springs Fishery since 2021, submitted its £35 million plans for a tourism hub earlier this year.

The fishery redevelopment saw the former Mountcastle quarry filled with trout and 19 fishing platforms installed. Since then, it has attracted visitors from across Scotland for a wide range of activities - including wild swimmers, bird watchers and walkers.

According to developers, the holiday lodge plans would bolster and complement the existing activities.

“The fishery has become a hub of activity with various uses among a range of different users and we believe our proposals will enhance our offering to those visiting by offering visitor accommodation for those who come to visit the idyllic setting,” Chris Ritchie, director at Eden Muir Ltd, previously said.

It said the project would have created “38 full time jobs with an additional 20 jobs anticipated to be generated indirectly as a result of the increased activity.”

Each lodge would have had an EV charging station and solar panels, and the development would have connected to existing walking trails and cycleways. The proposals also included a reception building, car parking, maintenance facilities, a play area and a crazy golf course.

However, the plans proved controversial amongst local residents. Planners receive 74 letters of objection and 69 letters of support.

Monimail Community Council – a statutory consultee – objected, as did Fife Council’s transportation development management team on the basis of its location and sustainable transport.

Planners acknowledged that the proposal “would not strictly comply” with the National Planning Framework because it would result in an “increased reliance” on private cars. However, they argued that there would be “other benefits associated with it such as significant biodiversity enhancement and economic benefits” that could outweigh those considerations.

“It is considered that as the principle of this tourism development would be acceptable at this location,” the planning recommendation stated. “The proposal overall would, therefore, be acceptable in principle subject to conditions.”

Councillors themselves were unconvinced. Convener Jonny Tepp (Lib-Dem for Tay Bridgehead) tried to move the recommendations for approval but could not find a seconder to support the motion. When Cllr Lothian moved to refuse, the rest of the committee rallied around him.

“I’ve got significant reservations about the scale – that’s my primary concern,” he said.

Additionally, based on National Planning Framework policy, he did not consider that the development would do anything to tackle the climate crisis, and he didn’t think it delivered a positive effect on the nature network. “I don’t think it restores or enhances natural assets,” he said.

He also did not believe it “maintained the distinctive character” of the local rural area – another aspect of NPF policy. I don’t think there are any benefits for local people here,” Cllr Lothian concluded.

The rest of the planning committee agreed, and the plans were rejected unanimously.