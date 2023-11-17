£35m plan to transform former Fife quarry into holiday resort with 75 lodges, crazy golf and a play area moves forward

A £35 million investment plan to transform a former Fife quarry into a major holiday destination is taking the next step forward.

The site west of Cupar is ripe for development, and if the current plans go forward the site will be transformed into a major holiday destination with 75 lodges, crazy golf and a play area. Eden Muir, a local family-owned business, has proposed a £35 million investment plan that could transform the Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park near Cupar.

The company recently asked the council whether or not their proposals needed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to accompany a full planning application. The local authority decided it was not.

Now, developers are working to bring a full planning application with concrete plans before the planning authority in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased to be bringing forward our proposals for new, innovative, sensitively built, environmentally sustainable holiday lodge pitches on site at the Eden Springs Fishery,” Chris Ritchie, Director at Eden Muir Ltd said. “At the core of our plans is a vision to transform the Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park into an inviting and thriving destination that can be used by the community and visitors alike.”

The plan envisions the creation of up to 75 new holiday lodges nestled between the Eden Muir and Bull Stone Lochs in a mature landscaped setting. In addition to the holiday lodges, the investment also includes a reception area, playpark, and car parking, including disabled and EV charging spaces, crazy golf, and a network of paths and cycleways.

The site itself was the home of the remediated former Mountcastle sand and gravel quarry. Since extraction ceased, the site has been flooded with a series of lochans and now hosts the Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.

The latest proposals have been designed to complement the fishery which has been successful in attracting visitors from across Scotland since opening in 2021. The park has also become a gathering spot for a wide range of people - from wild swimmers and bird watchers to avid walkers.