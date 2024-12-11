£40,000 secures lighting upgrade at busy Cupar venue

A new modern lighting upgrade is on the way for Cupar’s Corn Exchange after local councillors approved the last bit of funding.

The remainder of the project secured an additional £4,000 from North East Fife area councillors at their monthly meeting.

The Corn Exchange on St Catherine Street hosts a variety of music, theatre, and youth events as well as other community events - but its lighting is in need of an upgrade.

“The project proposes to fully upgrade the auditorium lighting and associated infrastructure which is heavily utilised throughout the year for several shows and performances by a variety of Theatre groups,” a committee report said.

Cupar Corn Exchange (Pic: Google Maps)

Councillors were told that the project already had £25,000 of match funding, but it needed another £4,000 to get across the finish line.

“The lighting upgrade project addresses the requirements of the user groups based at the venue, in addition to fully modernising the legacy infrastructure,” the report continued.

It’s similar to improvements and enhancements that have been made at other venues across the North East Fife area, and councillors were told that it brings the venue “in line with provision at other venues such as the Blyth Hall in Newport.”