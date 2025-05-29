£4million expansion agreed to tackle overcrowding at Kirkcaldy school

A £4.4million plan to increase capacity at a Kirkcaldy high school has been given the go-ahead.

Councillors had three options to consider to ease the over-crowding pressures at Viewforth High School which opened in 2016 and has a school roll over capacity - with numbers likely to rise further if more housing developments are approved.

Members of the cabinet committee agreed to extend the ground floor of the Windmill campus to create new flexible learning spaces, an outdoor garden and new toilets. It was the council’s preferred option - it discarded the possibility of an £11m two-storey extension which would have required extra dining and changing facilities, and a smaller extension which was considered inadequate.

A report to the committee said the expansion would create more capacity, and was seen as the best way to meet the needs of all learners.

It added: “It will allow the school to regain timetable flexibility. Indoor and outdoor learning spaces will be designed flexibly to allow the range of needs of all young people to be met, as well as catering for existing and future curricular requirements.

"The innovative spaces will be designed to be used flexibly, to support the wellbeing of all learners.”

The extra space will have different sizes which can also be used for meetings or as a retreat space, to facilitate partnership with other services that may be relevant to support pupils, and to enable a few curricular departments and faculties to be near each other.

Officers told the committee they were confident that disruption would be contained once work gets underway, with as much as possible being done during school holidays.

Councillor Ian Cameron welcomed the decision - and emphasised it was a key part of a much bigger picture.

He said: “This is all connected to the whole economic development initiative here. We can’t unlock money unless schools perform, and Viewforth is on a positive journey. That attracts people to the area and the Kingslaw site - and that unlocks the money to undertake the development.”

If the Kingslaw site - just hundreds of yards away - continues to be developed with housing, it could push Viewforth’s roll from 700 to 1000.

The school, which was built after the closure of the old Viewforth High School in Loughborough Road, has capacity for 600 pupils and has been “over-occupied” for the past six years.

It is anticipated a new extension could be open by April 2027.

Much of the cost would be met by developers of new homes at Loughborough Road and Kingdom Park who signed legal agreements as a condition of their planning approvals.

However, Fife Council will still need to stump up £1.8m to get it started.