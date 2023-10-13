Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plan to repurpose Buckhaven's Methilhaven Care Home - now an empty building - is too costly and too time consuming, according to a council condition survey.

John Mills, head of housing services, said: "We had hoped the former care home could be used as temporary accommodation, but it depended on Scottish Government funding and a positive feasibility study.

"Unfortunately, it's just not viable financially to do the conversion work that would be needed. Estimates from the condition survey suggest it could cost up to £5 million and take up to two years to convert. Following this feedback, the Scottish Government has confirmed it will not be progressed under the Ukraine Resettlement Directorate”

The plan to repurpose Buckhaven's Methilhaven Care Home - now an empty building - is too costly and too time consuming (Pic: Google Maps)

In May, the council said plans to repurpose the former care home were necessary to secure alternative accommodation for refugees. The idea came after the UK Government at Westminster announced plans to phase out the use of refugee hotel accommodation.

It was previously reported that Fife is one of three Scottish local authorities hosting 'bridging accommodation' - the use of hotels - since September 2021. While its two welcome hotels have played host to “a dynamic community,” the UK Government is looking to phase them out with a rolling programme of closures.

The Council viewed the potential conversion of the care home as a possible solution, but a condition survey concluded that a “minimal refurb” would cost around £5 million. A proper refurb addressing net-zero ambitions would cost twice as much.