£650,000 to boost jobs and bring derelict Levenmouth site back into use

It will go towards the servicing and remediation of the proposed Mountfleurie Business Park in Leven where a number of business units will be developed for lease or sale.

Members of Levenmouth area committee rubber-stamped the cash which will come from the £10million Levenmouth Reconnected fund.

Fife Council owns the site which sits between the proposed new Cameron Bridge and Leven railway stations. Over 50 direct and 114 indirect job opportunities are expected to be created by unlocking the site for enterprise investment and development, while it is anticipated that the project will lever in an estimated £4-£5m of additional private sector investment into the area.

The proposed Mountfleurie Business Park in Leven where a number of business units will be developed for lease or sale (Pic: Fife Council)

Pamela Stevenson, economic development service manager, said: "The investment will accelerate the delivery of serviced and sustainably accessed sites, enabling the development of 6 business uses providing market ready employment land acting as a driver for economic growth also complementing the investment being made in the reinstated railway to support sustainable workforce mobility.”

Money allocated from Fife Council’s vacant and derelict land fund will help remediate the site, but further capital to service the site is necessary to avoid delays in realising this opportunity.

The project is the sixth initiative to date to benefit from Levenmouth Reconnected which aims to aims to maximise the economic and social opportunities presented by the new Leven rail link and the regeneration of the River Leven.

Five major projects were approved for large grant funding in spring 2022, with almost £1.4 million allocated to initiatives across Levenmouth.

Councillor Colin Davidson, area committee convener, said: the programme had been “a huge success so far” adding: “We’ve seen a number of projects coming forward that will build on the large scale investments being made in the area. This latest one will bring jobs, further investment and put vacant land to productive use, so it’s something we’re all keen to see develop.