£7.7m refurbishment of Fife leisure centre set to create modern, open hub

Fife Council has granted the £7.7m refurbishment of Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre full planning permission, allowing the major overhaul to forge ahead.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, in partnership with Fife Council and Fife Cultural Trust, aims to upgrade the centre to establish an “integrated hub that blends leisure and cultural offerings, creating a vibrant community environment for the residents of Fife,” according to a planning statement.

The business case was approved by Fife’s cabinet committee in September, and the decision was made to close the centre for 14 months starting in April while work is ongoing. Drawings show a brighter, newly refurbished centre with more modern facilities and open spaces. The end result will also be more accessible to ensure access and movement for everyone.

A glimpse at the changes planned for Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre (Pics: Submitted)

More specifically, it will fully refurbish and enhance the dry-side facilities; accelerate maintenance works in the wet-side facilities; enhance and extend the gym space; create state-of-the-art studio spaces and flexible library spaces; provide more accessibility throughout the building; and relocate Library Services from the High Street facility into the revamped leisure centre.

The works are absolutely necessary to ensure the future of the facility which attracts nearly 150,000 visitors per year.

A planning report said: “If the facility does not carry out improvements in the near future, it will increase the likelihood of maintenance closures to a deteriorating facility and result in disruption to community health and wellbeing services and loss of council income. The new building will be a local focal point for the community, retain identity within the community and will have a significant impact in terms of improved community cohesion and community pride.”

