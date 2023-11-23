Three bridges in Leven are set to be refurbished or replaced. Members of Levenmmouth area committee unanimously approved the £92,000 of work at a meeting yesterday.

On Tuesday morning, members unanimously approved funding from the Community Recovery Fund to renew and refurbish the Leven Thistle Clubhouse Bridge, Fife Coastal Path Bridge, and the 18th Hole Bridge at Leven Links. Two will be replaced entirely while one will simply undergo a makeover. Although the bridges are located within the Leven Links golf course, they are used by lots of people in the local community - and they are expected to see even more footfall as the Levemouth Rail Link opens in the spring.

“The bridges they are looking to improve or upgrade are not only used by golfers but cross to one of the busiest public footpaths in Leven used by the local community,” committee convener Colin Davidson (Labour for Leven, Kennoway and Largo) said.

“The new railway station will mean more people connecting with the Coastal Path and Silverburn from the Promenade and Golf Course area, so increased usage heightens the need for these bridges to be improved both for safety and aesthetic reasons.”

Two of the bridges earmarked for an overhaul (Pics: Submitted)

The Fife Coastal Path Bridge and the 18th Hole Bridge are both earmarked for complete replacement. The steelwork on both is heavily corroded and the timber bridge parapets on the Fife Coastal Path bridge are nearing the end of their useful life. The coastal path bridge will be replaced at a total cost of £32,068 and the deck will be widened to two metres so it can handle more intensive use and have a longer lifespan.

“It is felt that a replacement provides the opportunity to look at a wider deck to better accommodate higher footfall numbers at this site to future proof this investment,” a committee report explained.

The 18th Hole bridge - a key asset allowing golf course maintenance vehicles to cross the burn - will be replaced at a total cost of £13,163 to ensure the continued safe clearance for greenkeeping vehicles. Leven Thistle Clubhouse Bridge will be upgraded in appearance from the current bare brickwork to blend in with finishes on the adjacent Leven Thistle Golf Clubhouse. Structurally, however, this crossing remains in sound shape. These aesthetic upgrades will cost around £9,174 in total. The plans also include wider works to improve the grassy area between the three bridges and add seating provision for visitors.

The projects will be part funded with up to £50,000 from the Community Recovery Fund. A match funding application is currently being considered by Fife Environment Trust for £30,000. There estimated remaining balance of £20,200 will be met by Leven Links Joint Committee.