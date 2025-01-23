£9m underspend in Fife housing budget despite housing emergency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife Council underspent its housing budget by almost £9 million this year, despite being in the midst of a housing emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest figures from the local authority’s finance chief, the affordable housing programme is underspent by nearly £5.5 million, and the council’s buy-back – or Property Acquisition Programme – is underspent by £3.5 million.

Eileen Rowand, executive director of finance, penned a report to the Cabinet committee which blamed the position on “unforeseen delays” at some sites with spending “slipping into future years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, SNP housing spokesperson Councillor Brian Goodall (Rosyth) criticised the minority Labour administration for a “lack of urgency” despite declaring a housing emergency last year and called the consecutive underspends a bad look for the council.

Fife Council underspent its housing budget by almost £9 million this year (Pic: Schluesseldienst/Pixabay)

"It's not the £30 million underspend we were seeing last year, but £9 million is still a high number in a housing emergency. I welcome the commitment that the money will be spent in future years, but the simple reality is that we’re wanting to demonstrate our ability to deliver," he said.

Speaking after the meeting he added: "Unfortunately the administration, although they declared a housing emergency, don’t seem to be backing that up with any sense of urgency. And the fact that there was a £30 million underspend on the affordable housing budget last year, and then a £9 million underspend this year sort of backs up that thought.”

John Mills, head of housing services, emphasised that there has been a “significant improvement” from last year’s £30 million figure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The slippage is not lost and will be rolled forward,” he said. “It doesn't affect the level of subsidy the council received from the Scottish Government.”

Mr Mills also assured Fife councillors that this year’s figures include the use of an additional £1.8 million to assist with council buy-backs from the open market.

“We have achieved this spend and are achieving a 93% spend on the overall HRA Capital Programme,” he said. “The element of the slippage for property acquisitions is to support a further tranche of acquisitions 2025/26."

Cllr Goodall gave the housing service a lot of credit for the work it has done to get underspends down this year, and he praised improvements in issues like voids – the amount of time that properties lie empty between tenancies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been trying to see efficiency in all elements of housing delivery, but the big issue is with the acquisitions,” Cllr Goodall said.

It is anticipated that Fife Council will have acquired 41 affordable houses through its buy-back program by the end of March. According to Cllr Goodall, this is below its target of at least.

Fife’s SNP group has long championed the buy-back programme as one of the most reliable ways to address the Kingdom’s housing emergency. The group has argued that it can provide affordable housing up to four times faster than building new homes from scratch and is a cheaper alternative to new builds.

However, the Labour Administration has argued that Fife must build its way out of the housing crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Acquisition has a key role in our housing approach and we are doing that, but as we've said time and time again, it does not add one single property to the overall stock,” Council Leader David Ross (Labour) has said. "We have to, and your government has said the same, have more houses and we need to build more houses otherwise we will not get out of the housing crisis we are in.”