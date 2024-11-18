Public consultation dates announced for Madras College development

The Madras College site (Pic: Submitted)

Plans to conserve the former Madras College building to create a new academic college are on the horizon with two new public consultation dates for this next phase.

The University of St Andrews has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) advising Fife Council of the events in the coming months.

The application is for the “conservation of the former Madras College building to form a new academic college including restoration and works to the listed building, and new build development including public realm, landscaping and associated works” at the former Madras College, on South Street, St Andrews.

The first public consultation event will be held on November 27, and the second on January 15, 2025 both from 3:00pm-7:00pm. Both will be held at Lower College Hall, University of St Andrews, St Salvator’s Quadrangle, in then town’s North Street.

“Members of the project team will be available to discuss the proposals and answer any questions at the events, including to provide feedback at the second event,” planning papers said.

More details about the project will be unveiled at the events, and the university will need to come back with more concrete plans for formal planning permission going forward. The council will consider the current proposal and application notice and respond in due course.