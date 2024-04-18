Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The replacement for Inverkeithing High school at Rosyth’s Admiralty Park is still in its early days, but Fife Council’s education and property services has revealed that the new school will be named with the help of the community this summer. The details of how the consultation process will work are not yet clear, and committee councillors have been asked for their advice.

“What’s important is that it’s a process and everyone in the community who wants to have their say has the opportunity to do that,” said Councillor Brian Goodall (SNP for Rosyth). “It’s obviously vital that we engage with the whole school community as part of that process, but given that the move from Inverkeithing to Rosyth is such a significant change, we need to make sure we engage with the wider communities as well.”

When it’s finished, the new Rosyth facility will replace Inverkeithing High which is in “poor condition.” According to a project update from education and property services, it has “major defects” and has accessibility issues that cannot be reasonably or easily be resolved.

Rather than spending £24.5 million to bring the current school back to life, the council has decided to replace it with a new facility in Rosyth.

Councillor Dave Dempsey (Conservative for Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay) was concerned about getting the balance right. He said the public should be consulted, but added: “I’m reminded of the dangers of putting it out to the public in a big way because I don’t think Schoolie McSchoolface would be an acceptable name for the new establishment,” referencing a viral public poll from 2016 which saw “Boaty McBoatface” emerge as the favourite to name a £200m polar scientific research ship. It was eventually named after Sir David Attenborough.

However, others were quick to point out that the final decision will be vetted and approved by area committee councillors.

“Any final decisions would come back to this committee for the final say,” council officers explained.

“There would be opportunities to remove anything that wouldn’t meet the needs. Or we could go to the community with a shortlist of potential names and proceed on that basis.”

Committee convener David Barratt (SNP for Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay) added: “There was also a suggestion that the community could [create a] shortlist and this committee would finalise it. If there was a Schoolie McSchool face, we would likely not choose it.”

The full business case for the new school will be presented to the Cabinet committee in May. If it is approved, the project will enter “financial close” where the council will commit to a construction contract.