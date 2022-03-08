Queensferry One: Major Fife hub supporting 8000 jobs could be operational by 2024

Queensferry One at Rosyth Waterfront has been tipped to become the largest international industrial and logistics hub in the central belt of Scotland, with the formal planning application process for the exciting development getting underway earlier this week.

Scarborough Muir Group (SMG), a joint venture between real estate company Scarborough Group International and Inverkeithing-based contractor Muir Group, submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Fife Council, and feedback will be sought from local residents and community representatives via a public exhibition over the coming months.

However, with efforts to deliver two so-called Green Freeports in Scotland gathering pace, it is understood those behind the ambitious project are keen to commence construction early next year ahead of an early 2024 estimated opening date and maximise the area’s chances of securing Freeport status.

The Queensferry One development could be up and running by 2024.

The proposed development, if approved, will be capable of supporting around 8000 jobs alone once it is up and running.

Ross Jubin, development and investment consultant for Scarborough Muir Group, commented: "The submission of this PAN marks another important step forward towards realising our ambition for Queensferry One to become the largest international industrial and logistics hub in the central belt of Scotland.

“We’re now giving the public the chance to have their say on the first phase of our proposed scheme, which will provide significant socio-economic benefits to the local community, and look forward to engaging with them as we progress through the planning process.”

SMG intends to submit a planning application later this year with a view to starting work on site in January or February 2023.

Situated adjacent to Junction 1B of the M90 and Queensferry Crossing, Queensferry One spans 120-acres of brownfield land and already has outline planning consent for 1.4m sq ft of mixed-use space.

However, strong growth in the eCommerce sector, combined with a dearth in availability of good quality industrial and logistics space across central Scotland, prompted SMG to revise its original £250m masterplan and focus on delivering the industrial and logistics hub.

Construction work could take up to 12 months.