RAAC concrete concerns spark work on St Andrews University student association building
Councillors on Fife Council’s North East Fife planning committee gave the University of St Andrews the go-ahead to do the work at its meeting on Wednesday.
“The roof structure of half the building has been found through surveys to contain RAAC. That has necessitated a quite urgent programme of works to replace the flat roof,” planning officers explained. “In essence, the change is a raising in height of the flat roof by 14 centimetre.”
The proposals also included the relocation of some roof ducting, but officers said those changes are “negligible in terms of amenity.”
“The University wishes to highlight that these proposals are necessary and essential to ensure that the building can be made safe for students and visitors,” a planning statement explained.
“The approach to the design has been predicated on avoiding where possible any changes to the building and where change is necessary, to keep this to an absolute minimum.”
The proposal attracted seven objection, but it was approved by councillors without dissent.
One resident said the building i”s already an eyesore” and claimed that the new roof height “will only make it worse.” They also argued that there is a “long standing issue of noise pollution from the Students Union” and made a plea for Fife Council to do “everything in its power to reduce noise pollution for the few remaining homeowners in St Andrews.”
Another objection stated: “The building is a huge solid imposing block, already dwarfing its residential neighbours, and any reduction in the light afforded to the homes and gardens in Hope Street and Howard Place should not be permitted.”
However, developers argued that it is only the roof parapet height that will change.
Officers also explained that the tented scaffolding - one of the most significant elements of concern for local residents - is temporary and will be taken down when the replacement is complete. A planning statement added: “The university will be seeking to ensure that their contractors minimise any impacts or disturbance to surrounding residents and businesses and will continue to liaise with affected properties to manage any concerns.”