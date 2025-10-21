Radio ham gets Fife Council verdict on bid for mast which can reach 11metres

Fife Council has signalled its approval for a retrospective planning application for the installation of a radio mast and antenna at a Cardenden property.

Licensed amateur radio operator Alan Bernard had applied for permission for the equipment at his home in Carden Avenue.

The mast and antenna to the back of the two-storey property will be set at seven metres high when not in use and raised to 11 metres when in operation.It can be brought to ground level in adverse weather or for maintenance when required.

A report by planners said a previous “hexbeam” antenna was put up in 2013 at a similar height to the house’s ridge line, but was destroyed in a storm in 2016.

Fife Council has approved a retrospective planning application for a radio mast (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

“The gable location of the previous antenna was more visible from the front, public elevation of the property, and being fixed to the gable was constantly in view,” it said. “The current antenna being set to the rear elevation of the house, only seven metres high when at its lower height and only some 80cm above the ridge level of the house when at its highest, resultantly has a reduced visual impact compared to the previous antenna.

“It is considered that the current slender structure is not harmful to the character and appearance of the property, nor the wider streetscene in general, and complies with the design and visual amenity terms of these policies.”

One representation was received which raised some concerns about its design and the impact on the property.

The report continued: “There will be no overlooking/privacy issues with the mast or antenna, and with no mass to them, there will be no significant impact on the daylight and sunlight of any neighbouring residential properties.

“The applicant has also provided confirmation through a declaration that it is compliant with health requirements and would fall well within nationally set maximum permitted standards for wave exposure on humans etc.

“Potential impact on property values is not a material planning consideration in the determination of this planning application as property markets operate independently from the planning system and can go up as well as down regardless of planning outcomes.”

The application was considered “acceptable” in terms of location, design and choice of materials and unconditional planning permission was granted.