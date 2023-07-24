Stark’s Park Properties got the go ahead to carry out external alterations to install solar panel roof array and wall cladding including formation of new window and doors and ancillary painting to the front of the building on Pratt Street.

Visuals lodged with a recent planning application showed a dramatic new look to replace the old blue and white brickwork, with plans to light up the club’s name and badge, along with an LED information screen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers shared details of the changes with supporters' groups shortly before the new investment was announced with a local consortium securing a controlling stake in the club. The group includes former Kelty Hearts directors Dean Mckenzie and Andrew Barrowman, local businessmen Colin Smart and Ruaridh Kilgour, current chairman Steven MacDonald, and football operations manager Allan Halliday.

How the exterior of Raith Rovers' stadium at Stark's Park could look (Pic: Submitted)

Councillors gave the green light this week, noting that the work “would result in a more contemporary appearance and overall would have a positive visual impact on the site and surrounding area.”

A report on the decision added: “The proposal would provide a source of renewable energy to the existing main stand at Starks Park. There would not be any significant detrimental impacts on the amenity currently enjoyed by the nearby residents regarding potential light flicker.”