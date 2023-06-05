The Kirkcaldy club is looking to make changes to the exterior of the stadium at Stark’s Park, and has lodged a planning application with Fife Council.

Stark’s Park Properties want the go ahead to carry out external alterations to install solar panel roof array and wall cladding including formation of new window and doors and ancillary painting to the front of the building on Pratt Street. Visuals lodged with the planning application show a dramatic new look to replace the old blue and white brickwork, with plans to light up the club’s name and badge, along with an LED information screen.

Rovers shared details of the changes with supporters' groups shortly before the new investment was announced with a local consortium securing a controlling stake in the club. The group includes former Kelty Hearts directors Dean Mckenzie and Andrew Barrowman, local businessmen Colin Smart and Ruaridh Kilgour, current chairman Steven MacDonald, and football operations manager Allan Halliday

How the entrance to Raith Rovers' ground could look