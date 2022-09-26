The Kirkcaldy club has unveiled plans for a four-storey development at the ground - just months after getting Fife Council permission for a two-storey building.

The hub is seen as key to modernising its facilities, and developing its growing community links which have seen huge numbers use the ground since the introduction of an artificial pitch in 2018.

The new application was submitted by Stark’s Park Property Ltd which is owned by Thailand based businessman John Sim, who also owns the football team.

How the new four-storey hub at Stark's Park could look

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a supporting statement for the original two-storey plan, Rovers said: “The range of age groups who use the site currently is growing, and the community hub will allow an expansion of the ground to generate interaction with the club.

“The development is a much needed addition to the stadium, given the importance of generating awareness of sporting activities and encouraging engagement in sport.

"The development will provide a long-term strategy for community engagement.”It was formally approved in summer by councillors who said it was compatible with its surrounding, and would have a positive impact on the appearance of the existing stadium.

The land immediately behind the stand - which is used by visiting supporters - is a car park.

The new proposal includes an “audience box” overlooking the pitch above the existing stadium seating.

A design statement submitted as part of the new application said: “The long-term objective for the stadium is to continually improve the use of the site for the public, the setting and its security to the benefit of all parties.

“The scheme is designed to provide a secure environment for all types of groups and activities. The development is a much-needed addition to the stadium, given the importance of generating awareness of sporting activities and encouraging engagement in sport.

“The development provides a strong step forward for the long-term strategy of community engagement.”It also said the look of the area at the north stand section of the site would be improved.”