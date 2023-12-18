Rapid EV chargers installed several years ago at Kirkcaldy pub need permission
A retrospective planning application has been submitted to Fife Council after it was discovered the chargers, in the grounds of the Spiral Weave pub at Chapleton Drive, John Smith Business Park, didn’t have the necessary permissions. The chargers are operated by Osprey Charging Nertwork.
Documents lodged with the application show work on the chargers dated back to 2020. A statement from the pub operators, Marstons, said: “At the time of construction, we understood the development to have planning for EV charging within the planning of the development itself. However we were mistaken and as soon as this was identified earlier this year, we have sought to ensure we are now compliant.”
The retrospective application is now going through the planning process. The chargers sit within the pub’s car park, occupying three spaces.
A supporting statement said: “Not all homes and EV drivers will have access to off-street parking, and they will be reliant on affordable and accessible public charging infrastructure. Osprey Charging Network’s chargers are the most ‘open’ to EV drivers.
“All cars, regardless of charging port, can charge on the network and customers have an option to simply use contactless payment or an app, RFID or a subscription service. We cater to all drivers, including those with reduced mobility, and if there are drivers who regularly rely on and use our charge points, our subscription service allows them to sign up to a cheaper tariff.”