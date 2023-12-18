Rapid EV chargers installed several years ago at Kirkcaldy pub need permission

Two rapid chargers for electric cars in Kirkcaldy will need formal planning permission - several years after being installed.

A retrospective planning application has been submitted to Fife Council after it was discovered the chargers, in the grounds of the Spiral Weave pub at Chapleton Drive, John Smith Business Park, didn’t have the necessary permissions. The chargers are operated by Osprey Charging Nertwork.

Documents lodged with the application show work on the chargers dated back to 2020. A statement from the pub operators, Marstons, said: “At the time of construction, we understood the development to have planning for EV charging within the planning of the development itself. However we were mistaken and as soon as this was identified earlier this year, we have sought to ensure we are now compliant.”

The retrospective application is now going through the planning process. The chargers sit within the pub’s car park, occupying three spaces.

The EV chargers at the Spiral Weave (Pic: Google Maps)

A supporting statement said: “Not all homes and EV drivers will have access to off-street parking, and they will be reliant on affordable and accessible public charging infrastructure. Osprey Charging Network’s chargers are the most ‘open’ to EV drivers.