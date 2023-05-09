News you can trust since 1871
Raw sewage in Fife: nine million litres spill into Fife rivers

More than nine million litres of raw sewage spilled into Fife’s River Eden, Forth Estuary and the North Sea in 2022, according to new data.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 9th May 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:32 BST

The figures from Scottish Water were obtained by Councillor James Calder (Lib-Dem) who has lodged a motion at Thursday’ meeting of Fife Council to push for action.

He said: "Fife has an amazing coastline and rivers which are being polluted through sewage overspills. I'm concerned that this is the tip of the iceberg and that there are many other incidents that are not recorded.”

Cllr Calder’s motion will ask members to write to Scottish Water to ask it to explain these overflow events as well as what efforts are being taken to mitigate their impact and prevent a repeat in the future.

The River Eden was one of the rivers affected by the raw sewageThe River Eden was one of the rivers affected by the raw sewage
"We need action on this. I'm pushing for the Council leader to raise this with Scottish Water,” he said. "The current situation is unacceptable and I am demanding action to tackle this sewage menace."

The data indicates three main areas of concern in the region. Raw sewage spills were recorded in Cupar’s Haugh Park, Ironmill Bay near Charlestown and Crombie; and St Andrews Bruce Embankment as well as St Andrews Harbour.

Storm events at Ironmill Bay were responsible for the biggest spills in 2022 - more than 7.8 million litres of sewage was reportedly spilled into the Forth Estuary.

Councillors will debate Cllr Calder’s motion at this week’s full council meeting which is being held at Fife House.

