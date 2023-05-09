The figures from Scottish Water were obtained by Councillor James Calder (Lib-Dem) who has lodged a motion at Thursday’ meeting of Fife Council to push for action.

He said: "Fife has an amazing coastline and rivers which are being polluted through sewage overspills. I'm concerned that this is the tip of the iceberg and that there are many other incidents that are not recorded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Calder’s motion will ask members to write to Scottish Water to ask it to explain these overflow events as well as what efforts are being taken to mitigate their impact and prevent a repeat in the future.

The River Eden was one of the rivers affected by the raw sewage

"We need action on this. I'm pushing for the Council leader to raise this with Scottish Water,” he said. "The current situation is unacceptable and I am demanding action to tackle this sewage menace."

The data indicates three main areas of concern in the region. Raw sewage spills were recorded in Cupar’s Haugh Park, Ironmill Bay near Charlestown and Crombie; and St Andrews Bruce Embankment as well as St Andrews Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm events at Ironmill Bay were responsible for the biggest spills in 2022 - more than 7.8 million litres of sewage was reportedly spilled into the Forth Estuary.