Street cleaners and recycling centre workers in Fife are on the brink of strike action in a pay dispute.

Unite, Scotland’s largest union, has confirmed it has a mandate for its members take industrial action across half of Scotland’s councils - including Fife - and could walk out within the next fortnight.

The union will reveal in the coming days the details of strike action involving waste workers, street cleaners, and recycling centre operators across 16 local authorities. It previously warned major events could potentially be impacted by strike action including the Edinburgh international and Fringe Festivals similar to the local government pay dispute two years ago. Then, rubbish was left piled in the streets as the city was packed with tourists and visitors from across the globe.

In May, Unite rejected a formal pay offer from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities’ (COSLA) of 2.2 per cent effective from April 1 to September 30, and then two per cent for a 12 month period effective from October 1. It said a proposal to change the pay anniversary date from April to October was an attempt to “kick the can down the road.”

Kirkcaldy's recycling centre could be one of many hit if workers take strike action (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary said: “After years of cuts to council pay and services, years of chronic underfunding and understaffing, our membership is saying no more. Enough. They have Unite’s unequivocal support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions across Scottish local government.”

Graham McNab, Unite industrial officer added: “Thousands of workers in cleansing and waste services are now on the brink of taking strike action in a matter of weeks. Our members are being left with no choice but to fight for fair pay.”

“Council workers deserve to be treated with respect but instead they received a pitiful pay offer which was rejected outright by Unite. This situation is entirely in the hands of COSLA and the Scottish government who can resolve this dispute at any moment by making a significantly improved pay offer.”

Jacqui Cameron, Fife Council's human resources service manager, confirmed that the authority is aware of ​​ongoing national discussions on ​pay and the potential for industrial action.