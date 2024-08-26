The number of minor deliberate fires in Levenmouth has significantly reduced, according to latest figures. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The results for 2023/24 are in and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have reported a significant decrease in the number of deliberate minor fires in the Levenmouth area.

John Taylor, Station Commander for the Levenmouth Area, shared news of the “massive reduction” with area committee councillors last week

“The number of primary fires remained the same but we’ve experienced a massive reduction in secondary fires – approximately 25 per cent,” he told councillors.

“The decrease can be attributed to the hard work of fire crews but I can’t understate the work of the Improving Levenmouth Together partnership.”

He added: “We will continue to work with our partners to continue these downward trends.”

Those that are considered major deliberate fires involving property, buildings, sheds, caravans, vehicles and machinery.

“Minor”, or secondary deliberate fires, often involve the burning of rubbish, grass and derelict vehicles.

According to the area’s annual Fire and Rescue Service report, crews responded to 26 deliberate primary fires in Levenmouth in 2023/24. This is the same as last year’s figures and above the four-year average.

Meanwhile, SFRS recorded 173 deliberate secondary fires during the last year.

“This is a decrease of 59 compared to last year’s figures and below the four-year average,” the annual report stated.

By area, Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages saw the biggest decrease in deliberate fire-raising.

According to the SFRS report, minor fires for the sub-region were down by 50 compared to last year. Deliberate minor fires in Leven, Kennoway and Largo reduced by nine.

“We continue to target education and prevention activities in high activity areas to deliver education regarding the dangers and consequences of deliberate fire setting,” Mr Taylor’s report stated.

The fire service is not only working closely with Police and Local Authority partners, but they are also working with property owners and occupiers to give advice on refuse storage and security to reduce the risk of being targeted by deliberate fire setters.

The fire service has also been engaging with local primary and secondary schools to drive home “key messages” related to anti-social behaviour and fire setting.

“Comprehensive deliberate fire reduction plans have been implemented in Levenmouth and continue to be developed and reviewed with partner agencies to address and reduce operational demand and anti-social behaviour to build on the significant reductions experienced,” Mr Taylor continued.

“All reductions are because of SFRS and partners’ continued efforts to improve the safety of all who live, work and visit Fife. We will continue to focus on these areas to continue these welcoming trends.”