Refurbishment work planned for rare aircraft hanger at former Leuchars air base

The UK Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) wants to carry out work to Hangar 55 at the base. It has been vacant since 2014 when the last RAF air defence squadrons left. The DIO is seeking permission to renovate the hangar for use as a vehicle and mechanical maintenance store and office accommodation.

Despite the station’s long and illustrious history, its hangars are now in need of repair and refurbishment before coming back into use. The facelift will also preserve the significant structure for years to come.

Leuchars Station was originally built as a RAF base in 1917. The RAF occupied the site until the last air defence squadrons left in 2014. The following year, the station closed its doors and it was taken over by the British Army.

Hangar 55, the subject of the refurbishment work. Insets: the airbase shed and in 1939 (Pics: Fife Council planning portal)

The airfield has still been in occasional use by private jets attending international golf tournaments in St Andrews - and as recently as September 2020, it was used to scramble jets to intercept Russian bombers which intruded into British airspace.

“Although the role of Leuchars was fairly minor during World War One, escaping closure and maintaining the training function of the airfield into the 1920s and 30s was quite unusual given only 10 per cent of sites were retained in the whole of the UK after peace was declared in 1918,” a planning statement explained.

“Hangar 55 was in continuous use for aviation purposes at Leuchars for over a century, which is also extremely rare. The association with important missions during the Second World War, in particular supplying vital goods from Sweden and supporting the Norwegian Resistance, as well as playing a critical role in the guarding of NATO air space during the Cold War are of not only national, but international importance.”

DIO is asking permission for internal and external refurbishment, including "downtakings and building up of walls and installation of replacement doors and associated works.” If approved, new internal partition walls would be created to make new office spaces. New lighting, heating, electrical and exhaust systems would also be installed.

“The Leuchars Station phase five works are required in connection with the Army Basing Programme, and specifically to provide under this project a refurbished central servicing and inspection facility, a new bespoke store, a refurbished share light aid detachment workshop, secure garaging and offices, a refurbished shared quarter - master hub and battalion headquarters as part of Leuchars’ Station becoming the main home of the Army in Scotland,” a planning statement said.

A condition survey revealed a laundry list of damages including corrosion, water damage, and moisture laden brickwork. Roof coverings are also at the end of their life, with many panels severely corroded.

External hard cement mortar was also used at some point for repairs, but the non-breathable mortar has trapped moisture in the masonry over time leading to damage. Internally, the brickwork has also been coated with glossy, acrylic paint that has trapped moisture, leading to damage.