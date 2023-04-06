News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
39 minutes ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
1 hour ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
2 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
3 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
3 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

Renovation work at historic Fife Town House put on hold indefinitely

Renovation work at the historic Cowdenbeath Town House has been placed on indefinite hold until decisions are made about its future use.

By Danyel Vanreenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read

Fife Cabinet Committee councillors confirmed on Thursday that the limited remaining funds from the renovation project could be redistributed to help with other projects this year.

The property had previously received £500,000 from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund and Place Based Investment Programme to bring the building up to a standard ready future use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work was previously underway, but it has now come to a halt.

The former Cowdenbeath Town HouseThe former Cowdenbeath Town House
The former Cowdenbeath Town House
Most Popular

The historic C-listed building has been empty since the council moved out in 2016 when the building was declared surplus to requirements.

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) was in line to purchase the townhouse from the local authority with plans to turn it into a community shop and kitchen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, plans fell through in October, and the deal was withdrawn.

A report to councillors said: “There is no immediate time frame for potential next steps. Officers are in negotiations with a range of interested parties to look at local potential uses as we go forward.”

The remaining Town House regeneration budget could be used elsewhere this year and come back to the project in future years when a use is decided.

RenovationWork