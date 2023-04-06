Renovation work at historic Fife Town House put on hold indefinitely
Renovation work at the historic Cowdenbeath Town House has been placed on indefinite hold until decisions are made about its future use.
Fife Cabinet Committee councillors confirmed on Thursday that the limited remaining funds from the renovation project could be redistributed to help with other projects this year.
The property had previously received £500,000 from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund and Place Based Investment Programme to bring the building up to a standard ready future use.
Work was previously underway, but it has now come to a halt.
The historic C-listed building has been empty since the council moved out in 2016 when the building was declared surplus to requirements.
The Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) was in line to purchase the townhouse from the local authority with plans to turn it into a community shop and kitchen.
However, plans fell through in October, and the deal was withdrawn.
A report to councillors said: “There is no immediate time frame for potential next steps. Officers are in negotiations with a range of interested parties to look at local potential uses as we go forward.”
The remaining Town House regeneration budget could be used elsewhere this year and come back to the project in future years when a use is decided.