Renovations planned for historic clock tower at Fife town hall

Fife Council’s property services wants permission to put in replacement windows at the top of the clock tower at Crail Town Hall. It submitted a formal planning application this week.

A survey carried out in 2015 showed the existing windows were rotten along the bottom rail and timbers within the tower showed signs of wet rot decay and the presence of woodworm. Officers want to remove all five and replace them with new timber-framed windows made in-house by building services. They would then be painted white. Councillors will consider the application in due course,