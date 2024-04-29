Repairs and a new colour planned for historic rail viaduct in Burntisland

Network Rail wants to repaint and repair the Burntisland viaduct by the end of the year. The C-listed structure crosses Harbour Place, and a planning application from the company wants the go ahead from Fife Council carry out the work and repaint the bridge a solid ‘purple red’ colour
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:46 BST
.The nine span metallic underbridge was built in 1888 and sits on the edge of the local conservation area.

A planning statement from Network Rail explained that it is necessary to repaint the viaduct for corrosion protection. It plans to strip back the existing red, white and green paint and apply corrosion protections before repainting the bridge ‘purple red.’

“The proposed dark red colour has been used for other historic and listed bridges in Scotland,” a supporting statement said. “The Railway Heritage Trust was contacted, and it is understood that the existing colour scheme is not historically significant or related to a particular company livery.”

Network Rail wants permission to re-paint the viaduct (Pic: Google Maps)Network Rail wants permission to re-paint the viaduct (Pic: Google Maps)
Network Rail wants permission to re-paint the viaduct (Pic: Google Maps)

The statement continued: “Different colours were considered but the dark red colour was chosen as a sensitive Heritage colour. Repainting the structure in the heritage dark red colour will align the bridge more with its connection with the Forth Bridge and its iconic red colour scheme.”

Hazard markings and bridge height warning signs will also be installed as part of the proposals to prevent bridge strikes.

Network Rail also wants to see the kerb heights raised to help prevent vehicles from running into the support columns. If Fife Council approves the planning application, the works are proposed to start at the beginning of June and take about six months.

