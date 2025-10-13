Repairs to bridge over Fife Circle Line will block walkers’ path for three months

Work on a bridge over the Fife Circle Line will mean a path will be out of bounds to walkers for three months.

Network Rail has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to re-deck the bridge northbound from Ore Mill Road overpass to Blackwood Road overpass, Thornton.

It sits across the line which connects south-central Fife with Edinburgh and includes part of the East Coast Main Line network connecting Edinburgh to Perth and Dundee. New electric trains are due to be introduced to the line, and the work has to be done as part of that major project.

A supporting statement from Network Rail said: “The existing bridge does not provide sufficient clearance for the passage of Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) for electric trains to pass under. The side parapets are also too low to meet the standards required for OLE to run under the bridge.”

Network Rail wants to re-deck the bridge at Thornton. (Pic: Network Rail)

The works involve replacing the deck and side abutments with a concrete box profile design that provides sufficient clearance.

Network Rail also said a core path which goes over the bridge will require to be closed for safety reasons from December 8 until March 5 while work gets underway. Councillors will consider the application in due course.