Repairs unveiled to secure future of landmark Dutch Village at Craigtoun Park

The historic Dutch Village in Craigtoun Country Park is deteriorating due to a lack of maintenance. Now, Fife Council has proposed a suite of repairs to prevent it from getting worse.

After years of decline at the popular landmark in Craigtoun Park, the local authority has proposed restoration work to secure its future.

The council described the park as an “open-air amusement park with a boating lake, mini railway, crazy golf and zip lines, plus a cafe”, and it’s intended to stay that way, but the B-listed Dutch village is in need of urgent repairs to remain as it is.

It is billed as a “distinguished example of an inter-war pleasure garden”. Planning papers state that the village was “carefully composed” to invoke the sense of a “picturesque European moated castle or village.”

Dutch Village - at Craigtoun Park, St Andrews (Pic: Fife Free Press)

But without any remedial work, it faces an uncertain future.

A structural engineer’s report to councillors said: ““A lack of regular maintenance had led to the level of deterioration with conditions expected to continue to deteriorate further with time if no maintenance interventions take place,” the structural engineer’s report stated.

Councillors were told that if nothing is done, it is likely that the village will continue to fall into disrepair and decline. Images show vegetation and age stained roofs and renders; missing roof tiles; cracked, chipped and flaking building render; and loose, uneven steps throughout.

That’s why the council is asking for planning permission for various works including the removal of render; repairs to roofs, renders, windows, and stone coping; rebuilding of walls; and the installation of replacement roofs.

If the plans are approved, the cracking and flaking render will be removed and replaced; the buildings will be waterproofed to prevent water damage; perimeter walls will be rebuilt; damaged walls and roofs will receive a new lease on life; vegetation removed and the buildings cleaned.

Earlier this year, the council pledged £250,000 towards urgent repair work.

Craigtoun Country Park attracts around 250,000 visitors every year, and has been a go-to destination for generations of families.

As part of its landmark 75th anniversary in 2023, the Friends of Craigtoun Park unveiled plans to turn photos and cine film footage into a 3D virtual tour.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.