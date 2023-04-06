Councillors rubber stamped crucial consultation proposals on Thursday and formally sent the plans off for public consultation.

The £85 million project will now sit in the court of public opinion before returning for review in a few months time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed new secondary school will replace the existing Inverkeithing High school which has significant accessibility and suitability issues,” a report from officers said.

Inverkeithing High School

A new site south of the A985 at the Fleet Grounds in Rosyth has been proposed for a new “modern, inspiring and flexible learning space.”

It is expected to open in August 2026 with a 1,735 student capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inverkeithing High School is the last secondary school in this area of Fife to be replaced with a modern, purpose-built secondary school,” officers said.

The current building is rated D for accessibility - the lowest possible score.

“The most immediate driver for the construction of a replacement school is that the existing accommodation is built on a number of levels and the building is not accessible,” a Cabinet Committee report said.

“As a result of the accessibility issues, catchment pupils with mobility issues are unable to be accommodated at their catchment school and their individual needs are being met at other schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current school is also rated poor for condition and suitability.

There are no changes to the current catchment areas .

“If the current proposals are approved, all staff and pupils attending Inverkeithing High School in August 2026 will move to the relocated school site,” a report said.

The Cabinet Committee gave the proposals “authorisation to proceed with statutory consultation” - which means the public will now have the opportunity to give their feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four public meetings are scheduled. They are on April 26 from 3:00-7:00pm at Rosyth’s Parkgate Community Centre and April 27 from 3:30-7:30pm at the Inverkeithing High School Community Wing. Phase two meetings will be held in May.