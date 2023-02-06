Aberdeenshire based Kirkwood Homes Ltd, wants to start the development on land south of Main Street in Colinsburgh.

It submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Fife Council in October, and the drop-in events form part of the consultation before any planning application is submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first, held in October, saw over 80 members of the community attending a meeting with the project team and give their views.

The drop-in event is part of the consultation process ahead of a formal planning application

As a result, Kirkwood Homes made a number of changes to the proposals.

The company is now hosting a second drop-in event on Tuesday, February 14, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm at Colinsburgh Town Hall to provide an update on the project

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes Ltd, said: “It was incredibly valuable to meet with residents back in October and to receive feedback on our proposal for up to 50 new homes in Colinsburgh, of which 15 will be affordable.

“After taking these comments into consideration, we are pleased to be able to share our updated plans and would encourage anyone interested to join us to find out more. The involvement of the local community remains a priority and we look forward to having further discussions with residents.”