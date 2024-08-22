Residents in Methil tower blocks to receive disruption payments as necessary repairs and improvements are carried out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of two tower blocks in Methil will receive disruption payments while they undergo necessary repairs and improvements.

On Wednesday, Levenmouth area committee councillors approved a package of support for tenants at Swan and Memorial Courts.

Tenants can expect to see £1500 per property – paid in three separate instalments over the next two years.

The first of which is expected to be made to residents in September 2024 in “recognition of the commencement of significant site activity”.

Swan and Memorial Court in Methil

The second payment will fall in March 2025, and the last will be made upon completion of the building works in June 2026.

The support package was approved just as works have started on the buildings.

Fife’s housing services team believe the package of support is necessary while the council carries out safety improvements at the flat blocks.

Last Autumn, a consultant’s report revealed that the external insulation and a lack of fire breaks in both Swan and Memorial Court buildings “potentially posed a higher risk.”

Then in April, the Cabinet Committee approved the multi-million pound budget needed to replace the potentially hazardous cladding.

The programme of works has since expanded to include other housing improvements – including heating system upgrades and the replacement of older kitchens and bathrooms throughout the blocks.

“The estimated cost is £7 million over two years. Work started on August 5 and the anticipated overall completion is by June 2026,” officers said.

A committee report continued: “The Council’s Tower Block Review Group (TBRG) recognise that there will be a significant level of disruption for tenants during the programme of works on site.”

In this case, contractors will be working on the flat blocks for up to two years, causing “more disturbance than a normal improvement project”.

That’s why councillors were asked to approve the package of support for tenants.

In addition to direct financial support, tenants will also have access to fuel poverty payments during the period of the external cladding removal.

The council will also set up two “daytime decants” which will be available for residents to book. These spaces will “be available to book for any resident who would prefer to remove themselves from their property during the day whilst work is ongoing”.

There may also be the possibility of setting up two night-time decants for any tenants who work a night shift as well.

Councillors were told that additional drop-in sessions in the Tenants’ lounges have been arranged to coincide with the start of the programme in August 2024 as well.

“The level of disruption to tenants from this large scale project is recognised and the report outlines steps taken to reduce impact on tenants,” officers said.

“Overall it’s a very positive project that will bring a range of benefits to residents and improvement to both blocks of flats.”

Councillors approved the tenant support proposals unanimously.

Councillor Ken Caldwell (SNP for Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages) added: “It’s great to see this happening. It is really important for health and tenant safety, so I fully welcome that this is happening.”

Each property at Swan and Memorial Court will be eligible to receive the £1,500 disruption payments. However, council policy makes clear that the payments will be “subject to deductions of any debt to Housing Services i.e. rent arrears/ recharges”.