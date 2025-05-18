Restaurant plan revealed after demolition of fire-ravaged Fife chip shop

New plans have been revealed to demolish a historic building in the heart of a Fife town gutted by fire three years ago, and replace it with a restaurant and take-away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blaze destroyed the Pittenweem Fish Bar in August 2022, leaving little more than a shell of a C-listed building.

Now, David Lowrie Fish Merchants, Netherton Industrial Estate, St Monans, has made a formal application to Fife Council for listed building consent to demolish the building, and a second application to build a new restaurant and take away on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former chippie sits at the eastern end of the High Street and forms part of an important building group that run parallel to the shore and make up much of the town’s historic and picturesque centre.

The gutted interior of the former fish bar, destroyed by fire in 2022 (Pics: Fife Council planning papers)

The fire saw fire engines and a high reach appliance sent to tackle the blaze, and the damage was significant, although some components of its historic past remain.

A heritage report, submitted as part of the application, said while the building is boarded-up, the remains of the existing sash and case windows can be seen from inside, while what is left of a turnpike stair can be clearly observed - but its structural integrity has been lost.

Original rafters have also been cut back and removed as a result of the post-fire removals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “It is accepted that the demolition of a listed building is somewhat controversial, even in its parlous state. However, a detailed assessment has been set out in relation to Historic Environment Scotland’s guidance on demolishing listed buildings and a case made that the relevant criteria have been met.”

The building was originally listed in 1972 and was re-categorised in 2006 from Category B to Category C.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.