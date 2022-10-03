Retail and cafe plan for former garage and car showroom

Fife Council has received a planning application to turn the building in East Burnside, Cupar, into shops and a cafe.

It has been lodged by the Glasgow based Scotsman Group.

The application includes plans to erect a single storey link, and extensions and external alterations and installation of replacement windows and outdoor seating area

A supporting statement said: “ The applicant seeks to improve the sustainability of their new commercial activities in this location by extending the structure with refurbishment works to bring this corner site back to life.

“The proposal, through its size, scale, and design, plays a positive addition in the contribution this place makes to the East Burnside streetscape.

“It takes care to protect the remains of the existing building while creating a low impact, yet deliberate pastiche approach. “

