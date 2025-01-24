Retail park owners appeal after second refusal over Glenrothes Poundstretchers’ move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A retailer which has twice been denied permission to move into a new base in Glenrothes is set to lodge an appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poundstretchers confirmed the move after being turned down by Fife Council in its bid to move into a new unit in Saltire Retail Park - just yards from its current base. The local authority took the decision to protect the town centre, but it now faces an appeal.

The proposals from Sackville UK Property Select III - Poundstretcher’s parent company - would have turned the vacant 18,000 square foot leisure unit into a new home for The Range. The building was previously the home of a popular trampoline centre, and the company needed permission for a change of use in order to proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Council planners this week rejected the proposals for a second time in the interests of “safeguarding the vitality of Glenrothes town centre as a place to shop and enjoy”, and of “avoiding development in a location which would increase reliance on the private cars”.

Poundstretcher in Glenrothes has been denied permission to move (Pic: Google Maps)

Confirming an appeal, a spokesperson for Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate in the UK, owns Saltire Retail Park on behalf of its clients, said: “We are disappointed by Fife Council’s decision to refuse permission to change the use of one of our outlets at Saltire Retail Park. We intend to appeal the decision with the Council’s Local Review Body and will be actively engaging with Fife Council to find a positive way forward for Saltire Retail Park and to demonstrate the retail warehouse sector is part of the solution for a more sustainable future.”

The retail park owners believe the proposed change of use provides an opportunity to “improve the retail offering for those living and working in the Glenrothes area and complements both Glenrothes Town Centre and the wider Central Fife area”.

“We believe the change will also benefit the local economy by attracting jobs and investment into the area,” the statement continued.