Retirement park plan unveiled to transform overgrown site of former Fife sawmill

A Fife developer is bidding to transform the overgrown site of a former sawmill into a new residential retirement park.

Glenrothes-based Easy Living Developments has submitted plans to Fife Council to site 42 permanent caravans and create associate infrastructure at the former RM Law sawmill site at Cupar Muir. If approved, it would create a whole new look for the site where work had previously started on 37 homes by a different developer, but was never completed.

The new lodges would be for people aged 55 and over, and the developer - which recently completed the transformation of the suite of the former Forth Park Hospital in Kirkcaldy into a new residential estate, and is currently working on new homes at Castle Gait in East Wemyss - believes it will breathe new life into the empty site.

The lodges proposed will be mostly 2-bedroom with flexibility built into the design for the potential to create a three-bedroom unit depending on client requirements. They will also be manufactured off-site and then transported by two separate vehicles to be connected to their pads. Vehicle access to the retirement park will be directly from the existing road end at Spruce Gardens by way of a new access road.

The overgrown site could become a new retirement village (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, noted the current state of the area and the constraints involved given it is zoned for housing, rather than caravans.

It said: “There are numerous benefits to developing the site for lodges rather than standard houses. One consequence of development not progressing over time is its decline into a vacant and derelict condition, with the ground covered in weeds and overgrown vegetation coupled with the existence of the spoil heaps created by the remnants of the pre-development works which were commenced.

“This has created a poor environmental quality, and the site detracts from the visual and residential amenity of the area, not only for the immediate neighbourhood but also the wider community. The site is blighted both in terms of its visual appearance and its inability to attract a developer to devise a financially viable private housing development.

