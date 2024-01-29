Retirement village could be on the horizon for former north east Fife sawmill site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans are still in their infancy, but the developers at AELD Ltd have outlined plans to build 42 retirement lodges on the former Cupar Muir Sawmill site at the edge of the village.

Fife Council received a screening opinion request from developers this week. It’s a formal way for the local planning authority to decide whether or not the project needs a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). And it also gives residents a sneak peek into the potential plans.

Historically, developers say the 2.4 hectare site was earmarked by the council for up to 40 houses.

The plans are for the former sawmill site in Cupar Muir (Google Maps)

Now, AELD Ltd are tentatively proposing a residential park with 42 retirement lodges on the former sawmill.

“The site is located immediately to the north of and abutting the village of Cupar Muir, which is located a short distance to the southwest of Cupar,” the screening request from developers stated.

“The site has been previously used as a quarry, a Council landfill site and as a sawmill, which was its last known use. However, it has an extant planning consent for residential development.”

The former sawmill is presently unused and overgrown, according to the planning request. All that remains of its former uses is some hardstanding scattered throughout the overgrown site.

The proposed development would transform the brownfield site into 42 two and three bedroom retirement lodges.

At this stage, AELD envisions the village having a single point of access with the lodges arranged around an internal loop road.

“The lodges layout will be designed to give a sense of place and identity, be safe, pleasant and welcoming by the ability to create a sense of community as an expansion to the existing settlement,” the screening request said.

“Overall, the development will be designed to create a high-quality residential environment.”

The local planning authority will look at the screening request in due course and decide whether or not the proposals require an Environmental Impact Assessment.